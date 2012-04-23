Another member of U.S. military probed in Colombia misconduct scandal

(Reuters) - Another member of the U.S. military has been implicated in the scandal linking U.S. personnel preparing for President Barack Obama’s recent trip to Colombia to prostitutes, bringing the number of military personnel alleged to be involved in the affair to 12, a U.S. official said on Monday.

“A military service member attached to the White House Communications Agency is under investigation related to the incident in Cartagena. The individual has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation,” a defense official said on condition of anonymity.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the Pentagon had suspended security clearances for the personnel alleged to be involved in the incident in Cartagena, Colombia, the night of April 11-12, ahead of Obama’s visit to the city for the Summit of the Americas.