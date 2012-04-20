Three more employees resigning over Colombia incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three more U.S. Secret Service employees are resigning over a scandal in Colombia involving prostitutes, and an additional 12 employee has been implicated in the incident, the agency said on Friday.

One Secret Service employee was cleared of “serious misconduct” and will face administrative action, the agency said. “In addition to the previously announced personnel actions, three additional employees have chosen to resign,” Assistant Director Paul Morrissey said in a statement.