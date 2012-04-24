FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two more Secret Service agents resign over Colombia scandal
#U.S.
April 24, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Two more Secret Service agents resign over Colombia scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prostitutes walk in front of the Hotel Caribe in Cartagena April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two more U.S. Secret Service agents are resigning over a scandal in Colombia involving prostitutes, the U.S. Secret Service on Tuesday.

Out of the five remaining employees on administrative leave over the scandal, the Secret Service said in a statement, two were cleared, two resigned and one was having his security clearance revoked.

Six other agents have already left the agency over the alleged misconduct with prostitutes earlier this month in Cartagena, Colombia, before the president arrived for a summit.

“The Secret Service is committed to conducting a full, thorough and fair investigation in this matter, and will not hesitate to take appropriate action should any additional information come to light,” Assistant Director Paul Morrissey said in a statement.

Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey

