Two more US Secret Service agents resign over Colombia scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two more U.S. Secret Service agents are resigning over a scandal in Colombia involving prostitutes, the U.S. Secret Service on Tuesday.

Out of the five remaining employees on administrative leave over the scandal, the Secret Service said in a statement, two were cleared, two resigned and one was having his security clearance revoked.

Six other agents have already left the agency over the alleged misconduct with prostitutes earlier this month in Cartagena, Colombia, before the president arrived for a summit.

“The Secret Service is committed to conducting a full, thorough and fair investigation in this matter, and will not hesitate to take appropriate action should any additional information come to light,” Assistant Director Paul Morrissey said in a statement.