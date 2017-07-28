FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico agriculture minister eyes more fluid trade in NAFTA revamp
July 28, 2017

Mexico agriculture minister eyes more fluid trade in NAFTA revamp

1 Min Read

Mexico's Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada looks on during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico February 16, 2017.Jose Luis Gonzalez

MERIDA, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's government hopes a renegotiation of the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will improve trade flows in agricultural markets, its agriculture minister said on Friday following talks with his U.S. counterpart Sonny Perdue in Mexico.

"We hope we can have better exchange of information to make trade much more fluid and efficient," Mexican Agriculture Minister Jose Calzada told a news conference. "We also hope that synergies will continue to be generated to do a better job in customs so that there are less obstacles to trade."

Calzada was speaking alongside Perdue in the eastern city of Merida in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

