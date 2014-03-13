FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senators urge help for producers hit by killer pig virus
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 13, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senators urge help for producers hit by killer pig virus

Ros Krasny

2 Min Read

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, listens to testimony from witnesses in hearings concerning MF Global and the Peregrine Association in Washington August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve disaster assistance for small pork producers affected by a deadly virus that has killed more than four million pigs across the United States in the past year.

Democrats Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Kay Hagan of North Carolina, the number two U.S. hog producer, also urged increased research to find a vaccine for Porcine Endemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), for which no treatment currently exists.

“Pork producers that have been impacted by PEDv face economic devastation,” the senators wrote in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, dated March 11 and released on Thursday.

“If this disease persists, pork herds will continue to diminish and producers risk going out of business,” they said.

PEDv causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration in pigs. It has a reported mortality rate of 80 to 100 percent for piglets under two weeks old; older pigs have a better chance of recovery.

Cases have been increasing recently across the U.S. farm belt. There have been 4,458 confirmed outbreaks of PEDv in 27 states, according to figures from the USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory Network released on Thursday. Arizona became the latest state to report the virus.

The virus has also been found in four Canadian provinces.

Pork processors have been finding it more difficult to buy hogs for slaughter, and this has started to filter through the supply chain.

A top official from Tyson Foods Inc said on Wednesday that the virus was likely to result in higher pork prices, as meat producers pass along to consumers their increased input costs.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.