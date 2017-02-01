Trump trade plans, South America crops could hurt U.S. farm exports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers and grain handlers may be stuck with a bigger-than-expected portion of the massive stockpile of corn and soybeans harvested last fall as uncertainty about trade polices under U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to upend exports.

Domestic demand tends to be relatively steady from year to year, so the typical escape hatch for an abundance of corn and soybeans is the export market. Overseas buyers turn to countries looking to unload supply gluts, hoping for cheaper prices.

A year ago, U.S. soybean exports came in 246 million bushels above the government's initial view and corn exports were raised by 198 million bushels after farmers reaped bumper harvests of both crops. So far, nearly half the U.S. soybean harvest and 15 percent of corn is expected to be sold on the export market this year, in line with 2015/16.

But in addition to concern about trade under the Trump administration, U.S. exports should face stiff competition from Argentina and Brazil, huge suppliers where big crops have been forecast.

"Uncertainty is really the flavor of the month," said Jon Marcus, a principal at brokerage Lakefront Futures and Options in Chicago. "It is all going to depend on all these political chess games. All these things have really spooked the market."

This year, any cutback below the USDA's current forecast in exports could add pressure to an already bearish price environment. Since Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and raised the prospect of re-negotiating NAFTA, Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures have fallen 3.3 percent and corn futures have dropped 2.0 percent.

A surge in exports generally follows huge U.S. harvests, and the shipments often cut final ending stocks below the forecasts issued by the government at the start of the year.

The U.S. Agriculture Department is already forecasting a record 2.05 billion bushels of soybeans will be exported, along with some 2.225 billion bushels of corn.

Prior to 2016, in the five years that saw the biggest quarterly addition to supplies during harvest, the average cut to soybean ending stocks was 32 percent, with stepped-up purchases from top importer China eating into the surplus. For corn, the average cut was 5.2 percent.

COMPETITION HEATING UP

But with big crops also on the horizon in South America, farmers in Argentina and Brazil expect overseas buyers to suck up their surpluses.

Brazil's Trade Ministry on Wednesday said soybean exports in January totaled 912,000 tonnes, up from 394,000 a year earlier. The country's corn exports during the month fell to 1.45 million tonnes from 4.4 million tonnes but were expected to heat up once the new crop is harvested.

"Brazil has well known limitations in storage capacity." said Fabio Trigueirinho, general secretary at Brazil's Abiove, a trade group for the country's major commodities traders. "Brazil tends to sell abroad its surpluses, as much as possible. The cost to carry stocks is very high, due to high interest rates and high operational costs."

Argentine growers view price as a key advantage for their crops, even with a 30 percent export tax for soybeans, said Santiago del Solar, who farms thousands of hectares of soy, corn and wheat in Argentina's bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.

"We export all the surplus," he said. "We are very competitive and still our main barrier is not outside, but self inflicted."