Obama taps Gayle Smith to lead U.S. Agency for International Development

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he would nominate Gayle Smith, a long-time White House adviser on development issues, as the next administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Gayle’s energy and passion have been instrumental in guiding America’s international development policy, responding to a record number of humanitarian crises worldwide, and ensuring that development remains at the forefront of the national security agenda,” Obama said in a statement, urging the Senate to quickly confirm Smith to the position.