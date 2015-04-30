FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama taps Gayle Smith to lead U.S. Agency for International Development
April 30, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Obama taps Gayle Smith to lead U.S. Agency for International Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he would nominate Gayle Smith, a long-time White House adviser on development issues, as the next administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Gayle’s energy and passion have been instrumental in guiding America’s international development policy, responding to a record number of humanitarian crises worldwide, and ensuring that development remains at the forefront of the national security agenda,” Obama said in a statement, urging the Senate to quickly confirm Smith to the position.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

