FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. expects to earn $15.1 billion from bailing out AIG: Treasury
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 6:54 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. expects to earn $15.1 billion from bailing out AIG: Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of American International Group (AIG) is seen at their offices in New York in this file photograph from September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury further reduced its stake in American International Group and said on Tuesday that the United States would now profit $15.1 billion from bailing out the insurer.

The underwriters to the Treasury Department’s $18 billion AIG stock sale are expected to buy another $2.7 billion worth of the company’s shares, boosting the returns on the U.S. government’s investment.

Combined, the sales reduce the Treasury’s stake in AIG to 15.9 percent from 53.4 percent. The Treasury will be left with about 234.2 million shares in AIG when the offering closes.

The government once held a nearly 80 percent stake in the company and pledged as much as $182.3 billion to backstop the insurer when mortgage losses forced it to come up with a lot of cash quickly.

The Treasury has been winding down its bailout programs ahead of the November presidential elections where President Barack Obama has been defending his administration’s decision to bail out certain companies.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.