Re-doing Northrop bomber contract would take 'money and time': U.S.
March 7, 2016 / 9:34 PM / in 2 years

Re-doing Northrop bomber contract would take 'money and time': U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Monday said it would take “money and time” to cancel and restructure a development contract chosen for Northrop Grumman Corp’s (NOC.N) work on the new B-21 bomber.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James said the service was working to address questions raised by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain about the Northrop contract, which he fears could leave the U.S. government liable for potential cost increases on the program.

James said the contract had already been signed, and it would potentially raise the cost to cancel and then redo that deal.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay

