WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The contract awarded on Tuesday by the Pentagon to Northrop Grumman for the first 21 long-range strike bombers is worth $21.4 billion in 2010 dollars for engineering, manufacturing and development, U.S. Air Force Assistant Secretary Bill LaPlante said.

LaPlante told a news conference the average procurement cost for the bombers is $564 million per aircraft for 100 bombers in 2016 dollars.