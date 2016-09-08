FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Air Force fire chief charged with procurement violation, wire fraud
September 8, 2016 / 7:44 PM / a year ago

U.S. Air Force fire chief charged with procurement violation, wire fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of the U.S. Air Force's fire services has been indicted on charges of illegally disclosing Defense Department contract information, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

James Podolske Jr., of Panama City, Florida, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, was also charged with soliciting donations for a charity and pocketing some of the money, the department said. He faces 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

