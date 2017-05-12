FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU, U.S. high-level meeting on laptop ban to be held next week
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 3 months ago

EU, U.S. high-level meeting on laptop ban to be held next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones will be announced for now, an EU official said.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly spoke with members of the European Commission and EU national governments on Friday about a possible extension of the U.S. ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins to some European airports.

An EU official said the two sides had agreed a high-level meeting would take place in Brussels next week, but did not say what day.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee

