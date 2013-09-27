FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airline pilot dies after heart attack on flight to Seattle
#U.S.
September 27, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Airline pilot dies after heart attack on flight to Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A United Airlines plane in a file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - The captain of a United Airlines jet who suffered an in-flight heart attack, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Boise, Idaho, has died, an airline spokeswoman said on Friday.

Seattle-bound United flight 1603, which took off from Houston with 161 passengers on board, landed safely and the pilot was rushed to a local hospital, Boise Airport spokeswoman Patti Miller said.

The pilot, whose name was not released, died as a result of the medical emergency, United spokeswoman Christen David said on Friday.

“I am sad to confirm that our co-worker passed away last night,” she said. “Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

The Boeing 737 aircraft later continued on to Seattle, landing just after midnight local time, David said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
