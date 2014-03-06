American Eagle flight makes emergency landing in Texas

(Reuters) - An American Eagle Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Greenville, Texas, on Wednesday night after the pilot of the Embraer 145 plane reported smoke in the cockpit, an American Eagle spokeswoman said.

The Embraer jet, which had taken off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was bound for Moline, Illinois, landed safely at Greenville’s Majors Airport, and no injuries were reported among the 45 passengers and three crew members, American Eagle spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said on Thursday.

The flight was diverted to Greenville “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

American Eagle is a unit of American Airlines Group.