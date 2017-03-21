FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EgyptAir to implement U.S. ban on large electronics: statement
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 5 months ago

EgyptAir to implement U.S. ban on large electronics: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - EgyptAir has received instructions from U.S. transport authorities imposing restrictions on electronic devices carried by incoming travelers and will bring them into effect on March 24, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Based on the instructions coming from transport authorities in the United States regarding placing electronic devices in the hold beneath the plane and not the cabin, EgyptAir will implement this decision on all travelers heading to the U.S. as of Friday, March 24," the spokesman said in a statement.

The devices include laptops, tablets, cameras, E-readers, portable DVD players, electronic games units, travel printers, and scanners, he said.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans

