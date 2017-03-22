FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Shares in Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, TAV fall on U.S., British restrictions
March 22, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 5 months ago

Shares in Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, TAV fall on U.S., British restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait in line at a Turkish Airlines counter at the international departure terminal of the Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish Airlines, budget airline Pegasus and airports operator TAV fell on Wednesday after the United States and Britain imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on flights from destinations including Turkey.

Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) was down 2.26 percent at 0714 GMT, while Pegasus (PGSUS.IS) fell 1.02 percent and TAV (TAVHL.IS) dropped 1.43 percent.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday passengers traveling from specific airports including Istanbul could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall

