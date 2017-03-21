FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK expected to issue similar electronic restrictions for some passengers: U.S. officials
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 5 months ago

UK expected to issue similar electronic restrictions for some passengers: U.S. officials

An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, February 23, 2017.Andrew Boyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain is expected to issue similar limits on electronic devices for travelers from some airports after the United States imposed restrictions on travelers on U.S. bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries.

U.S. officials briefed on the plan said there are some differences in the UK rules compared with the new American requirements, which ban passengers from taking electronic devices larger than a cellphone in hand luggage from airports in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

