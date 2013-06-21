FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA probes near-collision above New York airports
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 21, 2013 / 2:17 PM / in 4 years

FAA probes near-collision above New York airports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two airliners nearly collided above New York airports earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, said on Friday.

The near-collision occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on June 13 when a Delta Air Lines Inc Boeing 747 arriving at John F. International Airport’s Runway 4L “lost the required amount of separation with a Shuttle America Embraer E170” taking off from LaGuardia Airport’s Runway 13, the FAA said in a statement.

“The two aircraft were turning away from each other at the point where they lost the required separation,” the statement said. “Both aircraft landed safely.”

The planes were a half-mile apart horizontally and 200 feet vertically, the FAA said.

Shuttle America is a unit of Republic Airways Holdings Inc.

The agency said the Delta plane was cleared at the Kennedy runway, but the pilot decided not to complete the landing, which is a standard procedure known as a “missed approach.”

(This story has been corrected as the FAA corrected time in second paragraph as 2:40 p.m., not 3:45 p.m.)

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.