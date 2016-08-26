FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four U.S. airlines fined for inaccurate information about bumping compensation
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Business News
August 26, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Four U.S. airlines fined for inaccurate information about bumping compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alaska Airlines plane is pictured in Seattle, Washington July 15, 2016.Jason Redmond

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines (AAL.O), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), and United Airlines (UAL.N) for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.

American Airlines was fined $45,000, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines were fined $40,000 each, and United Airlines was fined $35,000, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
