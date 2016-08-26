Four U.S. airlines fined for inaccurate information about bumping compensation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines (AAL.O), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), and United Airlines (UAL.N) for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.

American Airlines was fined $45,000, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines were fined $40,000 each, and United Airlines was fined $35,000, the department said in a statement.