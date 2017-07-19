FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 minutes ago
Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#U.S.
July 19, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 16 minutes ago

Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended

2 Min Read

An illustration picture shows a laptop on the screen of an X-ray security scanner, April 7, 2017. Picture taken April 7, 2017.Srdjan Zivulovic/Illustration

KHOBAR (Reuters) - A ban on laptops and other large electronic devices from the cabins of direct flights to the United States from Saudi Arabia has been lifted, Saudi Arabian Airlines said on Wednesday.

In March, U.S. officials imposed restrictions on passengers carrying laptops and other large electronic gear in cabins on nine airlines, most of which were Middle Eastern carriers, to address the potential threat of hidden explosives.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has inspected and cleared flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport from the ban, the state-owned carrier, also known as Saudia, said in statement on its website.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it had cleared Saudia's main hub King Abdulaziz International Airport and would inspect Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

U.S. officials could not be immediately reached to confirm the airport in Riyadh had been cleared.

Other carriers affected by the restrictions, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, have also been exempted from the ban.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; wrting by Alexander Cornwell

