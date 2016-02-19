FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Dept. scrutinizes top U.S. airlines over mail cargo
February 19, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

Justice Dept. scrutinizes top U.S. airlines over mail cargo

Jeffrey Dastin

1 Min Read

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has started an investigation into whether top airlines have complied with contracts to carry mail cargo for the U.S. Postal Service, the three biggest U.S. passenger carriers said this week.

Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have each received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. regulator about the Postal Service mail they carry, spokesmen for the companies said Friday.

A similar inquiry by the Justice Department was disclosed on Thursday by rival United Continental Holdings Inc, which said it was asked in October to provide documents and oral testimony about the scanning of international mail carried under its U.S. Postal Service contracts.

The three airlines said they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Another airline, budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co, does not carry mail directly for the U.S. Postal Service and is not a party to the inquiry, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Frances Kerry

