FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pilot reports laser strike on approach to Los Angeles airport
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 20, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pilot reports laser strike on approach to Los Angeles airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The captain of a US Airways flight earlier this week reported being visually impaired by a laser strike as the jet approached Los Angeles International Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said on Friday.

The pilot of US Airways Flight 674, which was bound to Los Angeles from Phoenix, said the incident happened on Wednesday as the plane was east of suburban Santa Monica at about 9,000 feet (2,700 meters), FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Gregor said the FAA immediately reported the laser strike to the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Airport Police said no arrests had been made in the incident.

President Barack Obama in 2012 signed a law making pointing lasers at aircraft a federal crime after a sharp rise in such incidents in recent years.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.