Pilot reports laser strike on approach to Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The captain of a US Airways flight earlier this week reported being visually impaired by a laser strike as the jet approached Los Angeles International Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said on Friday.

The pilot of US Airways Flight 674, which was bound to Los Angeles from Phoenix, said the incident happened on Wednesday as the plane was east of suburban Santa Monica at about 9,000 feet (2,700 meters), FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Gregor said the FAA immediately reported the laser strike to the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Airport Police said no arrests had been made in the incident.

President Barack Obama in 2012 signed a law making pointing lasers at aircraft a federal crime after a sharp rise in such incidents in recent years.