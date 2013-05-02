FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to investigate runway collision at Newark airport
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 2, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

U.S. to investigate runway collision at Newark airport

David Jones

2 Min Read

NEWARK (Reuters) - A wide-body jet clipped the tail of a smaller plane as they were taxiing for departure at Newark international airport, but no injuries were reported, federal officials said on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the Wednesday night accident involving a Scandinavian Airlines jet carrying 252 people a ExpressJet holding 31 passengers.

The wing of the SAS Airbus 330, en route to Oslo, Norway, was turning right onto a taxiway when it clipped the tail of the regional Embraer E145 plane, which was headed for Nashville at 7:24 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported. The ExpressJet flight was towed back to the gate, while the SAS flight taxied to the gate.

Scandinavian Airlines System spokesperson Rebecka Sodergren said some passengers were rebooked immediately, while others had to stay overnight in the Newark area. She said technicians were inspecting the plane to see if they can fly back to Oslo Thursday night.

Officials with ExpressJet, operated by Skywest Inc, were not immediately available for comment.

Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.