Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. government investigation found no wrongdoing by five U.S. airlines and ended a probe into whether they unfairly manipulated fares after a deadly train crash in May 2015 snarled transportation between New York and Washington.

While fares did increase on many routes after an Amtrak train derailed, prices also decreased in some markets, the U.S. Department of Transportation noted in a letter to the airlines, and posted on its website on Wednesday.

"More importantly, there was no evidence of unfair manipulation of airfares or capacity, nor evidence of unconscionable increases in fares beyond normal pricing levels, in the aftermath of the derailment," the letter said.

The review involved Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp.

"We are gratified by the decision, and we were confident there would be no finding of wrongdoing by American," said Matt Miller, spokesman for American, the world's largest airline.

Delta, United, Southwest and JetBlue could not immediately be reached for comment.

The investigation was unrelated to a separate probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether the four largest U.S. carriers had worked together illegally to keep fares high by signaling plans to limit flights.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Alana Wise in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)