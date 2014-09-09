FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. air marshal in Texas hospital after syringe attack in Nigeria
September 9, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. air marshal in Texas hospital after syringe attack in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. air marshal was undergoing tests in a hospital in Houston after being assaulted in Lagos, Nigeria with a syringe containing an unknown substance, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

The marshal was attacked on Sunday at the airport in Lagos and given an on-scene screening by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before boarding a United Airlines flight to Houston that landed on Monday, it said.

“The victim did not exhibit any signs of illness during the flight and was transported to a hospital upon landing for further testing. None of the testing conducted has indicated a danger to other passengers,” it said, without providing further information.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

