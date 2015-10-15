FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines flight delayed in Texas by swarming bees
October 15, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines flight delayed in Texas by swarming bees

Marice Richter

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - An American Airlines flight was delayed for more than hour by bees that were swarming under a plane wing when it was parked at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the company said on Thursday.

There were no bees on the plane in the Wednesday incident, which was spotted by a service crew who saw the bees buzzing under the wing.

The airline called in a local beekeeper to handle the bees so the plane from Las Vegas could turn around as a flight to Frankfort, Germany.

“Unfortunately, not long after the beekeeper left, another swarm decided to visit the same aircraft,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Huguely said.

The beekeeper was called again to remove the second swarm of bees. No one was stung.

“This was not our first encounter with bees,” Huguely said.

Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

