Cuba says airspace not violated by plane with unresponsive pilot

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s civil aviation institute said Cuban airspace was not violated by a plane with an unresponsive pilot that U.S. air traffic controllers were tracking off the Florida coast on Friday.

The plane was trailed by U.S. military jets, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The jets broke off after the plane entered Cuban airspace.

“There has been no violation of the airspace, and we are working in coordination with authorities in the United States,” said an official with Cuba’s Civil Aviation Institute.