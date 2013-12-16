Passenger jet slips off runway taxiing in Wisconsin, no injuries

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines jet slipped off the runway while taxiing after landing in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday afternoon in snowy conditions, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The flight “exited the pavement and came in contact with snow adjacent to the runway during taxi away from the runway,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta said passengers from flight 385, a Boeing Co 737-800, were being bused to the terminal and no injuries were reported.

The airplane had just landed at Dane County Regional Airport after a flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport when the incident happened at about 4 p.m. (2200 GMT), authorities said.

The airplane’s nose came to rest off the runway, but the rest of the airplane stayed on the runway, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Lori Wirth said.

Fire emergency crews initially responded to the incident, but all have returned to their bases except for a single ambulance standing by, Wirth said.