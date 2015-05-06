Man suspected in sex crime on child steals plane in Las Vegas, police say

(Reuters) - A former student pilot who was arrested after taking off in a stolen plane from a Las Vegas-area airport was suspected of lewd acts on a child, police said on Tuesday, and local media said he called himself a pedophile in a radio transmission during the flight.

Henderson police department investigators contacted Evan Scott Grant, 27, in connection with the suspected sex crimes before he stole the plane from the North Las Vegas Airport early on Saturday, said Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French.

Las Vegas television station KLAS posted on its website what it said was a radio transmission from Grant while he was in the air, in which he said: “I‘m a pedophile. ... I have been since I was 13.”

“I‘m just trying to enjoy what’s left of my last flight,” the speaker said in the recording. It was not clear who he was speaking to in the transmission, but KLAS said the person was on the ground. Grant was alone aboard the stolen plane.

Grant, who lives in Henderson and was formerly a student pilot at the airport, remained in the air for about an hour, said Christine Crews, spokeswoman for the Clark County Department of Aviation.

He was arrested for grand larceny after he landed, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Aaron Patty. No one was hurt during the incident.

Grant was transferred on Monday to a detention facility in Henderson, where he was also booked on two counts of lewd acts on a child in connection with the suspected sex crimes, French said, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Grant could not be reached for comment. He was expected to be released on bond, French said.

Tess Driver, a spokeswoman for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, said police have not submitted their cases against Grant and that he has not yet been formally charged.