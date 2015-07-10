FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA investigates engine issues of two grounded Southwest flights
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 10, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

FAA investigates engine issues of two grounded Southwest flights

Suzannah Gonzales

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating engine problems that grounded two Southwest Airlines planes this week at Chicago Midway International Airport, FAA and airline officials said on Friday.

There were no injuries in either incident, a Southwest spokeswoman said.

The FAA is looking into both cases, in which Southwest reported issues with an engine, an FAA spokeswoman said.

Southwest said in a statement that 136 passengers evacuated on Friday and traveled to Philadelphia on a new aircraft, arriving about two hours behind schedule.

Southwest Flight 4384 to Philadelphia returned to the gate before takeoff after a pilot from another Southwest aircraft reported seeing “potential signs of a mechanical issue,” the Southwest statement said.

Smoke was seen coming out of the right engine of the plane, ABC7 in Chicago reported. The captain told passengers that people reported seeing flames, ABC7 said, citing a passenger. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm ABC7’s report.

Southwest Flight 3299 bound Boston aborted takeoff on Wednesday after signs of a “performance issue” with one of the engines, Southwest said.

The engine was on fire and flames shot out of the plane, ABC7 reported. The fire was extinguished as passengers were evacuated, ABC7 said.

Southwest said 143 customers evacuated by air stairs and boarded buses to return to the terminal. A replacement aircraft took passengers to Boston later on Wednesday, a few hours behind schedule.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.