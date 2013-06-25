FBI seeks $1.2 million for NY Fed that vanished from SWISS jet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than $1 million in cash headed for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York disappeared from a SWISS International Air Line’s jet that landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the FBI said on Tuesday.

Before it vanished, the $1.2 million had been in the cargo hold of Flight 17 from Zurich to New York, which landed on Saturday afternoon, an FBI spokeswoman said. Officials had previously said that the flight landed on Monday.

The FBI declined to specify when the money was first determined to be missing or any other details about the theft.

FBI agents were investigating with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs the area airports.

Susanne Mühlemann, a spokeswoman for the airline, declined to comment on the investigation.

“We do not have any indication of any item being removed from a SWISS airline’s aircraft,” Mühlemann said.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman had no comment.

JFK airport has been targeted by thieves in the past, including the notorious heist of $5 million in cash from the Lufthansa terminal, a crime that was portrayed in the 1990 movie “Goodfellas”.