World War One artillery shells found in bags at Chicago airport
April 8, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

World War One artillery shells found in bags at Chicago airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) photo shows two military-grade shells in checked baggage at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 7, 2014 and released on April 8, 2014. REUTERS/TSA/Handout via Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Two World War One artillery shells packed in the checked baggage of two American teenagers returning from a European trip were confiscated by security officers at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport.

The 75-mm military grade shells, which were determined to be inert, were discovered after the teens arrived from London on Monday and were headed for a connecting flight home to Seattle, a Transportation Security Administration official said.

The teens, aged 16 and 17, told law enforcement they got the shells from a French World War One artillery range located next to a museum that collects war memorabilia, the TSA official said.

No charges have been filed against the teens.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; editing by Gunna Dickson

