Some California airports, including LAX, suspend takeoffs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a “ground stop” on Wednesday, suspending takeoffs at Los Angeles International Airport and other Southern California airports in a move that officials said they believed was a result of computer problems.

The ground stop at the Los Angeles International Airport, which began at around 2 p.m. local time (3.00 p.m. ET), does not affect incoming flights, said airport spokeswoman Amanda Parsons.

The action was also in effect at other Southern California airports. John Wayne Airport in Orange County and Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, according to statements on each of those facility’s Twitter page.

“We do not know how long this temporary ground stop will last,” added Los Angeles airport spokeswoman Nancy Suey Castles in an email.

Bob Hope Airport said on its Twitter page that the move was related to “FAA computer issues.”

An FAA spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

No other details were immediately issued by Los Angeles World Airports, which manages Los Angeles International Airport.

Los Angeles International Airport last year served nearly 67 million passengers.

A pilot on a Virgin America flight grounded at that airport told passengers the ground stop would be in effect at least until 4 p.m. local time.