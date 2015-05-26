FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinkhole closes runway at DFW airport
May 26, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Sinkhole closes runway at DFW airport

Jeffrey Dastin, Suzannah Gonzales

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A sinkhole has closed a runway at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which may delay flights at one of the largest transit hubs in the United States.

The sinkhole was found in a safety area adjacent to one of the airport’s main runways, a spokesman wrote Tuesday on the airport’s Twitter page. The runway will stay closed until repairs are completed, according to the post.

About 4 percent of departures from DFW, or 40 flights, were delayed and another 13 canceled as of 10:05 a.m. local time, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

American Airlines Group Inc, which operates more flights from the airport than any other airline, has seen “no operational impact,” according to spokesman David Magaña.

“Flight traffic and delay rates are at normal levels,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is using other runways for takeoffs and landings, spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.

DFW has seven runways, including the one that is closed, all of which can handle large jet traffic, Lunsford said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Dan Grebler

