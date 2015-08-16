FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software upgrade may have caused 400 U.S. flight cancellations: FAA
#U.S.
August 16, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Software upgrade may have caused 400 U.S. flight cancellations: FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday that a software upgrade at an air traffic center in Leesburg, Virginia, may have led to more than 440 flights getting canceled on the heavily populated U.S. East Coast on Saturday.

Travel at airports affected by the glitch resumed normal operations by Saturday evening after tens of thousands of passengers were affected by flights up and down the Atlantic Coast being canceled or delayed.

In a post on Facebook, the FAA said it had disabled the new features added from the upgrade until it completes its investigation.

There is no sign that the automated software that was upgraded has any “inherent problems,” the FAA said.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler

