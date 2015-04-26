FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two dead, five boaters missing after storm hits Alabama
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 26, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Two dead, five boaters missing after storm hits Alabama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least two people are dead and five are missing after a powerful storm capsized several vessels off the Alabama coast, including sailboats participating in a regatta, Coast Guard officials said on Sunday.

One of the bodies of those killed was found on Sunday morning and the other was located the night before in or near the waters in Mobile Bay, where severe weather struck the Dauphin Island regatta on Saturday afternoon, said Coast Guard Captain Duke Walker.

“We’re working our hardest, still, to bring those still missing back to their families,” Walker told reporters.

Crews using rescue vessels and aircraft searched through the night for the missing people, covering 1,779 sq miles by Sunday morning, Coast Guard spokesman Carlos Vega said.

Only some of the boats that capsized in the storm were participating in the race, which included about 200 people and 100 vessels.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere and Laila Kearney, editing by Rosalind Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.