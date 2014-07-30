Doctors deny cutting off Alabama man’s penis

(Reuters) - An Alabama man’s claim that his penis was amputated recently in a circumcision gone wrong is entirely without merit, an attorney representing the doctors being sued said on Wednesday.

Attorney Michael Florie said the plaintiff, 56-year-old Johnny Lee Banks Jr., has had both legs amputated due to severe diabetes, suffers from end-stage kidney failure and the hospital named in the lawsuit has labored to keep him alive.

“Every allegation in the lawsuit is false,” Florie said. “The doctors that I represent did not even do a circumcision on this patient. It’s an outrage.”

Florie, along with attorneys for Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, where the operation allegedly took place, has moved to dismiss the case and sanction the plaintiff’s lawyer for suing before seeing the medical records.

Banks said in a lawsuit filed in state court last week that he awoke from surgery to find that his penis had been amputated instead of circumcised.

The lawsuit said that Banks, who is married, did not recall the precise date of the incident but believed it occurred in June.

Banks’ attorney, John Graves, said in an interview last week that he had requested the medical records but filed the lawsuit before receiving them because they were too slow in coming. He did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

The lawsuit does not specify a monetary value of the damages.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the hospital, the Simon-Williamson Clinic, Urology Centers of Alabama, Dr. Vincent Michael Bivins and Dr. Alan C. Aikens.