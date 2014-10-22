Corruption charges against Alabama House speaker 'gutter politics': Congressman

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (Reuters) - A prominent supporter of Alabama state House Speaker Mike Hubbard, a Republican indicted on 23 felony counts of corruption, condemned the charges against him on Tuesday as “Chicago-style gutter politics.”

Hubbard, a powerful figure in Alabama politics who helped guide Republicans to majorities in both houses of the state legislature in 2010 for the first time in 136 years, was indicted on Friday on charges that include using his office for personal gain and legislating with a conflict of interest.

U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers, a close Hubbard ally and fellow Republican who represents Lee County, where Hubbard resides, said at a news conference in Auburn that the indictment was a dirty attempt to hurt his friend’s prospects for a 2018 gubernatorial run.

“It’s Chicago-style gutter politics and it’s got no place in Lee County or the state of Alabama,” he said.

“Who’d like to be governor in four years?” Rogers asked, in a question that appeared aimed at Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, a Republican who like Hubbard is presumed to hold gubernatorial ambitions.

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, a Republican, is seeking re-election next month and if successful, would be ineligible to run again in 2018.

Hubbard, who faces up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each of the charges against him, questioned Strange’s role in the case, despite the attorney general having recused himself months ago.

“Why does the Attorney General’s office think it’s a crime to have a business and that you cannot do business with anyone you did not know before you took office?” said Hubbard, speaking at the news conference.

Hubbard, who is facing re-election next month in a race he is expected to win, is accused of soliciting favors from a range of powerful Alabamans, including former Governor Bob Riley, a fellow Republican, along with several business leaders.

In a statement released after Hubbard’s news conference, Strange said he had recused his office from the case to avoid any appearance of political motivations.

”Mr. Hubbard is entitled to the presumption of innocence and this matter will now be handled, as it should be, in the court system,” Strange said.