Alabama man charged in killing over DVDs cites 'stand your ground' law
August 22, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Alabama man charged in killing over DVDs cites 'stand your ground' law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Alabama man charged with stabbing his cousin to death after fighting over DVDs of “The Fast and the Furious” films wants his case thrown out because he acted in self-defense under the state’s “stand your ground” law, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Alabama is among more than 20 states that have enacted a “stand your ground” law since Florida’s contentious measure took effect in 2005.

Kenny Dewayne Adams, 36, is charged with one count of murder in the Dec. 31, 2012, death of Yancy Metz Foster, 34, his cousin and neighbor, and is due to stand trial in state court on Monday in Athens, 20 miles west of Huntsville.

Adams’ lawyers this week filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying that he was standing his ground when he twice stabbed Foster in the chest during an altercation in a trailer park.

The incident stemmed from Adams loaning Foster the DVD box set, which consisted of the first two installments in the movie franchise, said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, who characterized it as Adams’ “most prized possession.”

When Adams went to retrieve the DVDs, the two began fighting, with Adams fatally stabbing Foster, Jones said.

The judge in the case is expected to rule on Adams’ motion on Friday, Jones said. If the judge dismisses it, Adams’ lawyers will still be able to mount a “stand your ground” defense during the trial, the prosecutor said.

Attorneys for Adams could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Eric Beech

