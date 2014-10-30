Police led to Alabama drug suspect by his dog

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (Reuters) - Police in Alabama found a suspected drug dealer who was hiding in tall grass near his home after the man’s dog, tail wagging enthusiastically, led officers to him, police said on Thursday.

Edward Melvin Henderson fled his home in Prattville as officers pulled up to the residence with a search warrant on Tuesday, said Paula Barlow, spokeswoman for the Prattville Police Department.

Henderson ran, jumped off a ravine and continued running. As officers approached the ravine, a mixed breed pit bull/husky later identified as Bo came running up, she said.

Henderson had run into a wooded area and was hiding. Two officers looked at Bo and pointed in the direction Henderson had run and told the dog to go and get him.

Investigators trailed Bo, who was wagging his tail after locating his owner lying in high grass, Barlow said.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine and components from a meth lab, she said.

Henderson is charged with failure to obey police, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prattville is a suburb north of Montgomery, the state capital.

“Our officers were very hard to keep drugs out of here,” Barlow said. “We hope this sends a message that drugs will not be tolerated here.”