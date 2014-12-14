FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two of three Alabama jail escapees is captured
#U.S.
December 14, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Two of three Alabama jail escapees is captured

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two of three inmates who broke out of an Alabama county jail after overpowering a guard in a weekend escape have been caught, a county sheriff said on Sunday.

Germayel Culbert, 37, who is charged with capital murder, and Justin Gordon, 23, have both been recaptured, said Choctaw County Sheriff Tom Abate. They escaped from the Choctaw County jail early on Saturday, he said.

Abate said Culbert was captured in Sumter County in west central Alabama but he did not have details. Gordon, jailed on robbery charges, was taken into custody after being located in a parking lot on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Abate said.

“He was taken down without incident,” Abate said.

Demarcus Woodard, 23, who Abate said is also charged with capital murder, remains at large.

“I won’t feel good until we have all three back in our jail,” Abate said.

The three escaped from the jail in the rural southwestern town of Butler after jumping the guard, who came into a shared cell to check on an inmate who was vomiting, Abate said earlier. They stole the jailer’s keys and mobile phone, then fled on foot, he said.

The three men tackled and choked a guard before escaping, he said. The jailer was later treated at a hospital and released.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
