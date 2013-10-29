FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rights groups say reach settlement with Alabama on immigration law
#U.S.
October 29, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Rights groups say reach settlement with Alabama on immigration law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Members of a coalition of civil rights groups said on Tuesday they reached a settlement with the state of Alabama to end a lawsuit challenging the state’s immigration law.

The deal includes an agreement to block several provisions of the law, including a measure that allowed police to detain a person suspected of being in the country illegally if the person could not produce proper documentation when stopped for any reason, the group said in a statement.

The agreement follows a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year to reject Alabama’s attempt to revive sections of the law that been blocked by federal courts after they were challenged by rights groups.

The civil rights groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Immigration Law Center and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
