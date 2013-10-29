Rights groups say reach settlement with Alabama on immigration law

(Reuters) - Members of a coalition of civil rights groups said on Tuesday they reached a settlement with the state of Alabama to end a lawsuit challenging the state’s immigration law.

The deal includes an agreement to block several provisions of the law, including a measure that allowed police to detain a person suspected of being in the country illegally if the person could not produce proper documentation when stopped for any reason, the group said in a statement.

The agreement follows a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year to reject Alabama’s attempt to revive sections of the law that been blocked by federal courts after they were challenged by rights groups.

The civil rights groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Immigration Law Center and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.