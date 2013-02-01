Creditor trustee in Alabama bankruptcy says no February 1 payment

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - A lawyer for the creditors trustee in America’s biggest municipal bankruptcy on Friday said the trustee will not make a February 1 payment to owners of $3.14 billion of sewer debt issued by Alabama’s Jefferson County.

Gerald Mace, an attorney for creditors trustee, Bank of New York Mellon, told a bankruptcy court hearing that the distribution could not be made because of a “lack of funds”.

The size of the payments drawn from sewer system revenues varies and the amount of the expected payment was not known, county officials at the hearing said.