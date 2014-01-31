FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama air base resumes operations; suspicious package held food
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 31, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Alabama air base resumes operations; suspicious package held food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama resumed operations on Friday afternoon after the investigation of a suspicious package revealed it contained food, an air base spokesman said.

The package, the size of a box of blank checks, had earlier tested positive for explosive materials during a routine inspection at the base post office, causing officials to shut down part of the base for several hours.

Officials closed an entrance to the base in Montgomery around 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT) and evacuated some buildings or asked people within the cordoned area to stay in place as a safety precaution.

All base operations returned to normal around 1:30 p.m. local time, a spokesman said.

Maxwell is home to more than 12,500 active-duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel, according to the base website.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Karen Brooks; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.