Child pornography suspect nabbed from Alabama university blanket photos
September 12, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Child pornography suspect nabbed from Alabama university blanket photos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities caught an Alabama man who confessed to making and disseminating child pornography with the help of a key clue, court records show - a University of Alabama blanket visible in illicit photos discovered by Danish police.

Victor Gray Dingler, 33, who was arrested earlier this week, has admitted to sexually abusing two young girls in Alabama, as well as taking pictures of that abuse, according to a federal criminal complaint.

After images of some of the acts were discovered on a website by Danish police, information was shared with U.S. investigators, and, subsequently, Alabama schools officials, who identified the likely victim, the affidavit said.

Speaking to investigators earlier this week, the girl in those photos identified herself as the victim and Dingler as the perpetrator, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit accompanying the complaint, Dingler raped that girl, now aged 7, during 2011 and 2012 in Etowah County, in eastern Alabama. He took pictures of the crime and distributed them via Yahoo! Messenger, the complaint said.

When authorities questioned Dingler, he admitted molesting and photographing the second girl, who is 3, the affidavit said.

Dingler’s relationship to the two children was not made clear in the court documents.

Dingler, who has been charged with one count of creating and disseminating child pornography, earlier this week waived his right to a preliminary hearing, court records show.

Dingler’s court-appointed attorney, Rick Burgess, declined to comment on the case.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
