Alabama hostage standoff ended after talks "deteriorated:" FBI

(Reuters) - Authorities moved in to resolve the six day old hostage standoff in Midland, Alabama when they feared the 5-year-old hostage was in “imminent danger,” an FBI official said on Monday.

“Within the past 24 hours, negotiations deteriorated,” and the hostage taker, 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes, “was observed holding a gun,” Steve Richardson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s field office in Mobile, Alabama, told reporters.

Fearing for the life of the boy, Ethan, authorities entered the bunker where he was being held and rescued him, he said.

Dykes was killed in the rescue, according to a law enforcement source, although it was not clear how he died.