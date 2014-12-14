FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Football player shot dead near Alabama campus, suspect arrested
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Football player shot dead near Alabama campus, suspect arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old Auburn University football player was shot dead early on Sunday at an apartment complex near his campus in eastern Alabama, and a male suspect was later arrested, police said.

Jakell Mitchell, from Opelika, Alabama, sustained multiple gunshot injuries to the chest, according to a statement from Auburn Police, who found him in a vehicle leaving the area.

He apparently was placed in the vehicle after being shot, and later died at a hospital, police captain Will Mathews said.

Later on Sunday, police arrested Markale Deandra Hart, 22, on a murder charge, the statement said.

Three men, including two former Auburn football players, were shot dead at a party at the same apartment complex in 2012, news website AL.com reported.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.