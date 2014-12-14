Football player shot dead near Alabama campus, suspect arrested

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old Auburn University football player was shot dead early on Sunday at an apartment complex near his campus in eastern Alabama, and a male suspect was later arrested, police said.

Jakell Mitchell, from Opelika, Alabama, sustained multiple gunshot injuries to the chest, according to a statement from Auburn Police, who found him in a vehicle leaving the area.

He apparently was placed in the vehicle after being shot, and later died at a hospital, police captain Will Mathews said.

Later on Sunday, police arrested Markale Deandra Hart, 22, on a murder charge, the statement said.

Three men, including two former Auburn football players, were shot dead at a party at the same apartment complex in 2012, news website AL.com reported.