Two victims identified in shooting at UPS facility in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (Reuters) - Authorities on Wednesday released the names of the victims killed a day earlier in a murder-suicide at a UPS facility in Alabama, where police said an employee who had been fired shot dead two supervisors before turning the gun on himself.

The victims in the Tuesday shooting in Birmingham were Doug Hutcheson, 33, and Brian Callans, 46, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The men were at work on Tuesday morning when Kerry Joe Tesney, 45, a 21-year employee of the shipping company who had been fired and recently learned he had lost an appeal to be reinstated, drove to the bay area of the large brick facility, police said.

Wearing a brown UPS work uniform, Tesney got out of his Honda SUV, entered the office area where Hutcheson and Callans were working, and shot them, police said.

He then killed himself, using a handgun recovered at the scene, police said.

Hutcheson, a driver supervisor who lived in Odenville, about 25 miles northeast of Birmingham, had been with UPS 15 years, the company said.

Callans, a UPS business manager who lived in Birmingham, had worked at the company for 26 years, the company said.

Tesney, who police said had been terminated within the past month but had appealed in the hopes of getting his job back, was a resident of Trussville, a suburb east of Birmingham.

Police are continuing to investigative the incident, said Birmingham Police Lieutenant Sean Edwards.