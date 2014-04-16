Alabama's Auburn University cancels classes over rampage threat

(Reuters) - Alabama’s Auburn University said it found no immediate safety threat after canceling classes on Wednesday because of a message posted in a campus restroom that reportedly warned of a “rampage of biblical proportion.”

The university suspended normal operations for the day in light of “student and parent anxiety,” according to a statement on Auburn’s website.

In a message sent to students and employees, the university said authorities were investigating a report of a “threatening message.”

It said university officials became concerned after reports on late Tuesday of a suspicious person on campus and a photo circulated on social media that connected the threat with the anniversary of a massacre at Virginia Tech University.

Wednesday marks the seventh anniversary of the April 16, 2007, rampage by a student who gunned down 32 people at Virginia Tech before killing himself in the country’s deadliest mass shooting.

Auburn officials said authorities did not believe the threat of violence was credible. Local newspapers reported the threatening message was written on a bathroom wall on campus and warned of a “rampage of biblical proportion.”

Located in Auburn, Alabama, the university has a student enrollment of nearly 25,000.

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday, the school said.